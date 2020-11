BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – What a week it was for the Haverling soccer program.

The girls and boys soccer teams both won Section V Class B2 titles at home. The Haverling girls won their first Section V Class B2 title in 22 years with a 5-1 win over Le Roy on Wednesday. The Haverling boys won their third straight sectional title with a 3-0 win against Bishop Kearney on Thursday.

18 Sports takes a special look back at a season to remember for the Rams.