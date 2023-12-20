WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s all-time great high school quarterbacks has made his plans to continue playing at the next level.

Waverly’s Joey Tomasso announced via social media on Wednesday, that he has signed to continue his football career at William & Mary. Tomasso’s announcement comes just over 2 weeks after the all-state quarterback led the Wolverines to their first NYSPHSAA Championship. Tomasso was named MVP of the Class C state title game, after recording 6 touchdowns in the 46-26 win over top-ranked Fonda-Fultonville. Prior to the NYS Title, Tomasso and the Wolverines captured back-to-back Section IV Class C titles (2022-2023). The Wolverines fell in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs in 2022.

Joey Tomasso earns NYSPHSAA Title game MVP after 6 touchdown performance.

In addition to helping deliver Waverly’s 1st state crown, Tomasso cemented himself as one of the greatest players to suit up for the Wolverine program. The former NYSHSFCA Class C Player of the Year owns the 3rd best marks in the state for career passing yards (9,183), passing touchdowns (104), single-season passing yards (3,235), and single-season passing touchdowns (43). Tomasso’s career 11,327 yards of total offense and 147 touchdowns earned him a long list of accolades. In addition to 2 all-state honors, a NYS Title game MVP, and Class C Player of the Year award, the standout signal caller earned accolades from nearly every local media organization, as well as being named the number 1 ranked dual threat quarterback in the state by QB Hit List in consecutive seasons (2022-2023).

Joey Tomasso averaged a school record 30.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season.

Outside of football, Tomasso succeeded in baseball and basketball for the Wolverines. On the diamond, the standout was named first team all-conference for the 2019-20 season. On the court, Tomasso is nearly as dominant as on the football field. The multi-sport athlete earned a seventh team all-state selection in 2021-22, before recording a record filled season for Waverly basketball in 2022-23. Tomasso averaged 30.9 points per game last year, setting the school record. In addition, Tomasso set the program’s records for most points in a single game (49), points in a season (649), and tied for the most free throws in a single game (17). The standout guard remains the 2nd all-time leading scorer in Waverly basketball history with 1,381 career points, eclipsing 1,000 points in January of 2023.

Next year, Tomasso will join the football program at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. William & Mary football went 6-5 last season, and play at the FCS level of NCAA Division I.