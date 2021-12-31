Top Sports Moments of 2021 – Part 1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to begin our countdown of the top ten sports moments of 2021.

The 18 Sports team is counting down the top ten sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2021. Sports returned to full speed in 2021 in what was another challenging year. Check out the best moments of 2021 and here’s to 2022.

10. NASCAR returns at Watkins Glen International
9. Horseheads High School debuts new stadium
8. Elmira College starts a women’s wrestling program
7. Elmira’s Tyler Moffe starts for the The Citadel at Duke
6. Corning Community College softball’s historic season

We will reveal the top five sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2021 on WETM 18 Sports at 6 on New Year’s Day.

