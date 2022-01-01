Top Sports Moments of 2021 – Part 2

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to continue our countdown of the top ten sports moments of 2021.

The 18 Sports team is counting down the top ten sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2021. Sports returned to full speed in 2021 in what was another challenging year. Check out the top five best sports moments of 2021 and here’s to 2022.

The complete list of the top ten sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2021 is listed below.

10. NASCAR returns at Watkins Glen International
9. Horseheads High School debuts new stadium
8. Elmira College starts a women’s wrestling program
7. Elmira’s Tyler Moffe starts for the The Citadel at Duke
6. Corning Community College softball’s historic season
5. Tioga football wins state title
4. Elmira Enforcers dispersed for 2021-22 season
3. Gary Cramer wins sixth national championship at Alabama
2. Kyle Dake & Olivia Coffey compete in Tokyo Olympics
1. Joe Gilbert wins Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now