Top Sports Moments of 2021 – Part 2

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to continue our countdown of the top ten sports moments of 2021.

The 18 Sports team is counting down the top ten sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2021. Sports returned to full speed in 2021 in what was another challenging year. Check out the top five best sports moments of 2021 and here’s to 2022.

The complete list of the top ten sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2021 is listed below.

10. NASCAR returns at Watkins Glen International

9. Horseheads High School debuts new stadium

8. Elmira College starts a women’s wrestling program

7. Elmira’s Tyler Moffe starts for the The Citadel at Duke

6. Corning Community College softball’s historic season

5. Tioga football wins state title

4. Elmira Enforcers dispersed for 2021-22 season

3. Gary Cramer wins sixth national championship at Alabama

2. Kyle Dake & Olivia Coffey compete in Tokyo Olympics

1. Joe Gilbert wins Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Buccaneers