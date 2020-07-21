Tournaments being held at Mark Twain Golf Course

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Golf tournaments are being held in the Twin Tiers while following COVID-19 rules.

A Central New York Professional Golf Association Tournament was held at Mark Twain Golf Course on Monday. Mike Deuel defeated Ryan McGinnis in a playoff to win the 36-hole tournament after both golfers shot five-under-par.

Mark Twain Golf Course has extensive rules in place to keep golfers safe from COVID-19 such as practicing social distancing, having one golfer per golf cart, and not touching scorecards by keeping scoring on their phones.

