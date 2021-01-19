Towanda girls basketball moves to 4-0

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda girls basketball team is off to a good start to their season.

The Black Knights defeated Troy on the road on Tuesday 41-21 to move to 4-0 this season. Towanda began the game on a 15-0 run and led 27-6 at halftime. Porschia Bennett had a game-high 13 points for Towanda and Paige Manchester added 10 points for the Black Knights. Sydney Taylor led Troy in scoring with nine points.

More NTL scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Northeast Bradford 48, North Penn/Liberty 18

Canton 49, Williamson 34

Athens 52, North Penn/Mansfield 25

Wyalusing 21, Wellsboro 20



Wrestling

Athens 40, Wyalusing 25

Canton 60, Towanda 15