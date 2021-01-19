Towanda girls basketball moves to 4-0

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda girls basketball team is off to a good start to their season.

The Black Knights defeated Troy on the road on Tuesday 41-21 to move to 4-0 this season. Towanda began the game on a 15-0 run and led 27-6 at halftime. Porschia Bennett had a game-high 13 points for Towanda and Paige Manchester added 10 points for the Black Knights. Sydney Taylor led Troy in scoring with nine points.

More NTL scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Northeast Bradford 48, North Penn/Liberty 18
Canton 49, Williamson 34
Athens 52, North Penn/Mansfield 25
Wyalusing 21, Wellsboro 20

Wrestling

Athens 40, Wyalusing 25
Canton 60, Towanda 15

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now