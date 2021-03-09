Towanda girls fall to Loyalsock in district semifinals

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda girls basketball team had their season come to an end in the district semifinals on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Black Knights lost to third-seeded Loyalsock at home 65-48 in the District IV Class AAA semifinals. Towanda led 29-26 at halftime. The Lancers had a big third quarter and led 50-39 heading into the fourth quarter. Paige Manchester had a team-high 23 points for Towanda and Porschia Bennett added 13 for the Black Knights. Cassie Gee scored a game-high 24 points for Loyalsock.

The Athens boys also had their season come to an end in the district semifinals on Tuesday. The fifth-seeded Wildcats lost to top-seeded Danville on the road 86-39 in the District IV Class AAAA semifinals. JJ Babcock led Athens in scoring with 16 points.