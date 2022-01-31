Towanda stays undefeated in NTL with win against Athens

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda girls basketball team stayed undefeated in league play with a win on the road on Monday.

The Black Knights defeated Athens on the road 43-32. Towanda took a 20-13 lead into halftime. Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett led the Black Knights in scoring with 15 points apiece. Towanda improves to 13-3 overall and are now 11-0 in the NTL. Athens falls to 10-5 overall and 7-4 in league play.

Check out the highlights and more NTL scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Sayre 70, CMVT 44

Wellsboro 70, South Williamsport 31

Williamsport 62, North Penn/Mansfield 46