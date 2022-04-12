TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The votes have been counted and our winter MVP on the girls side had a big season on the basketball court.

Thousands of votes have been counted and Towanda basketball player Porschia Bennett is the 18 Sports Winter Female MVP. The senior led the NTL in points per game averaging 17.1 points a game. Porschia reached 1,000 career points at Towanda this past season.

Bennett helped Towanda win their first NTL Showdown title and make it all the way to the district finals this past season.