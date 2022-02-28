Towanda’s Manchester & Bennett earn Athlete of the Week honors

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – This week two teammates share Athlete of the Week honors.

Towanda’s Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett share Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of Week honors. The Black Knights had a special moment on the court this month. Manchester and Bennett both scored their 1,000 career point in the same game in a win against Troy. Third-seeded Towanda takes on second-seeded Line Mountain in the District IV Class AAA semifinals on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Montgomery.

