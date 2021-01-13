Trojans defeat Wildcats in season opener

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy boys basketball team began their season with an impressive win at home on Wednesday.

The Trojans defeated Athens at home 70-53. Troy began the game on a 7-0 run and led 27-20 at halftime. Ethan VanNoy scored a game-high 20 points for the Trojans. Nalen Carling had a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats.

More NTL scores from Wednesday night are listed below.

Boys Basketball

Canton 57, Cowanesque Valley 26
Towanda 61, Williamson 31

Girls Basketball

Bloomsburg 59, Athens 29


