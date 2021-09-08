Trojans win home opener against Spartans

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield Trojans began their football season with a win at home on Wednesday.
Newfield defeated Thomas A. Edison 25-6 in a rare Wednesday afternoon game to kick off week one in Section IV. The Trojans jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter and would stay in front to earn the victory.
Check out the highlights and scores from Wednesday are listed below.
Girls Soccer
Elmira 5, Union-Endicott 1
Waverly 7, Odessa-Montour 1
Tioga 2, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2
Boys Soccer
Midd-West 7, Athens 0
Volleyball
Tioga 3, Thomas A. Edison 0
Football
Newfield 25, Thomas A. Edison 6
Men’s soccer
Elmira College 3, Keystone College 2 – f/ot