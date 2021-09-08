Trojans win home opener against Spartans

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield Trojans began their football season with a win at home on Wednesday.

Newfield defeated Thomas A. Edison 25-6 in a rare Wednesday afternoon game to kick off week one in Section IV. The Trojans jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter and would stay in front to earn the victory.

Check out the highlights and scores from Wednesday are listed below.

Girls Soccer

Elmira 5, Union-Endicott 1

Waverly 7, Odessa-Montour 1

Tioga 2, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2

Boys Soccer

Midd-West 7, Athens 0

Volleyball

Tioga 3, Thomas A. Edison 0

Football

Newfield 25, Thomas A. Edison 6

Men’s soccer

Elmira College 3, Keystone College 2 – f/ot