Troy defeats Wyalusing to move to 9-1

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy boys basketball team is proving to be one of the top teams in the NTL this season.

The Trojans improved to 9-1 this season with a 61-49 win at home against Wyalusing on Saturday. Troy led 31-25 at halftime. Ty Barrett poured in a game-high 30 points for the Trojans. Mason Imbt added 10 points for Troy. Grayden Cobb led the Rams in scoring with 18 points.

More NTL scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Wellsboro 71, Cowanesque Valley 31
North Penn/Mansfield 69, Sayre 64

