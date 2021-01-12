Troy falls to Jersey Shore in season opener

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy girls basketball team began their season at home on Tuesday.

The Trojans fell to Jersey Shore in their season opener 45-19. Hannah Zimmerman led Troy in scoring with nine points. Devon Walker scored a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs.

More NTL scores from Tuesday night are listed below.

Girls Basketball

Northeast Bradford 56, Williamson 27
Canton 34, Cowanesque Valley 24

Boys Basketball

Canton 68, Sayre 58

Wrestling

Canton 40, Athens 22
Williamson 60, Sayre 18
Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 9

