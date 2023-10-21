PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WETM) – One Troy grad had a game to remember in college football.

Troy grad Mason Imbt turned in a massive game on Saturday. Imbt, a 310 pound offensive lineman turned into a fullback, as the Red Flash fell short in a 38-35 loss to Duquesne. The redshirt freshman took 2 handoffs on the goal line in the game, converting both for touchdowns. With the 2nd and 4th quarter scores, Imbt finished the day with a unique stat line for a lineman; 2 carries for 2 yards, and 2 touchdown.

Troy’s Mason Imbt (#50) enjoys a dominant win over Wyalusing in 2021.

The former Troy standout is beginning to make an impact on the gridiron for the Red Flash. Imbt played just 2 games in 2022, while in 2023 the story has been different. This season, Imbt has played in 7 games, scoring the aforementioned 2 touchdowns and adding a 7 yard reception.

Imbt and the Red Flash will continue their season in NCAA Division I FCS, hosting Merrimack on Saturday, October 28th.