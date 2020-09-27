Troy postpones all athletic activities after two positive COVID-19 tests

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Another NTL school district has postponed all athletics activities after positive COVID-19 tests in their district.

Troy Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair released a statement on Sunday stating that the district has postponed all extra-curricular activities from September 28th thru October 16th after two positive COVID-19 tests in the district.

The school district will also be moving into remote learning from September 29th – October 16th. Monday will be a professional development day for teachers and students will not be in school.

Canton postponed all athletic activities earlier this month after positive COVD-19 tests in their district.

To read the full statement click on the link below:

https://www.troyareasd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5GB232&dasi=222