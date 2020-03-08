Troy’s Sheldon Seymour wins second straight state title

HERSHEY, P.A. (WETM) – Troy wrestler Sheldon Seymour is once again a state champion.

The Troy senior won his second straight state title at the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday. Seymour defeated Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth 7-4 in the Class AA finals at 120 pounds. Seymour won a state title for the Trojans last year at 106 pounds.

Canton wrestler and cancer survivor Timmy Ward finished in 6th place at 170 pounds. Athens wrestler Gavin Bradley finished in seventh at 133 pounds and Keegan Braund finished in eighth at 285 pounds for the Wildcats.