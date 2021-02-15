Troy’s Ty Barrett wins Athlete of the Week

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week reached a career milestone for the Trojans.

Troy basketball standout Ty Barrett is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The junior scored a game-high 25 points against North Penn/Mansfield and reached 1,000 career points at Troy. Barrett is averaging 25.7 points a game and the Trojans are in first place in the NTL Large School Division at 12-2.

Barrett received 47 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.