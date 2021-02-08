Tunkhannock defeats Athens behind 50 points by Chilson

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Ben Chilson had himself a game on Monday night for the Tunkhannock Tigers.

Chilson poured in 50 points and made 12 3-pointers in a 88-70 win for Tunkhannock on the road against Athens. Shayne Reid made a buzzer-beater from behind half court at the end of the first quarter for the Wildcats. Tucker Brown led Athens in scoring with 19 points.

More NTL scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Troy 63, Canton 59
North Penn/Mansfield 74, Towanda 58
Cowanesque Valley 75, Williamson 40

Girls basketball

Athens 50, Benton 17
Williamson 48, Bucktail 34

