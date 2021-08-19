Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 10 Athens’ Karter Rude

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again for the upcoming football season.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this week’s guest, Athens’ football player Karter Rude. Karter shares his excitement for his senior football season with the Wildcats and looks back at the training that led to the team’s success.

Athens kicks off their season hosting Hanover on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/