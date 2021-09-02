Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 11 Elmira’s Tyler Marks and Horseheads’ Ben Massengale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back again to highlight one of the area’s most famous rivalries.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this week’s guests, Tyler Marks and Ben Massengale. Marks is a senior for Elmira Express football, while Massengale is a senior for Horseheads on the gridiron. Both players tell the guys about their experiences from their football career, this season, and the rivalry between their respective teams.

Elmira and Horseheads start their seasons on September 10th, but both teams have their eyes on their week 2 matchup against one another. The clash between the Express and Blue Raiders takes place September 17th at 7:00 p.m. in the brand new Horseheads football stadium.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/