Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 22 A special look at Matt Phillips next fight, plus a local playoff recap

Nick is a Horseheads High School alumni, a former sports intern at WETM-TV, and a current newscast director at WETM-TV. He attended Corning Community College and is a proud graduate of SUNY Oswego. At Oswego, he covered several of the school’s teams through the broadcasting club WTOP-10. Nick was on the broadcast team for the award-winning NCAA D-III Basketball Tournament broadcasts and an award-winning Oswego vs. Plattsburgh “Whiteout Game” broadcast. Nick also held the Sports Package Coordinator position at WTOP-10 allowing him to further cover the teams. Nick gained on-air experience as a sports anchor. Nick’s love of sports goes back to his youth when he was a multi-sport athlete in several leagues in Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Track, and Football.

Kyle Nuss Born and raised in Elmira, NY, Kyle developed a passion for sports at a young age from reading the local sports sections, watching as much ESPN as humanly possible, and following his favorite teams the Yankees, NY Rangers, and NY Jets. Kyle went on to form his own sports website Twin Tiers Sports where he covered local sports and worked as a beat writer covering the Elmira Jackals for The Sin Bin.net. Kyle also interned with the Elmira Pioneers for two seasons and WETM-TV in the Sports department before joining the WETM-TV production department in October of 2018.

Twin Tiers Overtime is the new sports show serving the Elmira-Corning regional area hosted by WETM’s own Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter. Overtime highlights the local/regional sports scene with discussions and interviews with athletes, coaches, and more.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with another exciting episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome back, professional kickboxer and MMA fighter Matt Phillips for a special look at his preparations for his next fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The Overtime crew heads to The Sanctuary Barbell where Phillips and his coach Jeff Knox give an inside look at their preparations for the upcoming fight.

Phillips will return to the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino and the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship octagon on March 12th to take on Manuel Moreira.

Best known as Matt “Baby Face” Phillips in the octagon, the Elmira native looks to continue his success in the same building in which he won his last fight.

In his first fight, Phillips debuted in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene in the first round, at the Seneca Allegheny Casino Resort. Phillips’ win earned knockout of the night and amassed over 150,000 views on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Instagram page.

In addition to the fight coverage, the Overtime crew recap the Section IV, District IV and State playoffs as well as give an update in on local college sports.

