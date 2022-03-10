Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 22 A special look at Matt Phillips next fight, plus a local playoff recap

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with another exciting episode!
Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome back, professional kickboxer and MMA fighter Matt Phillips for a special look at his preparations for his next fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The Overtime crew heads to The Sanctuary Barbell where Phillips and his coach Jeff Knox give an inside look at their preparations for the upcoming fight.
Phillips will return to the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino and the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship octagon on March 12th to take on Manuel Moreira.
Best known as Matt “Baby Face” Phillips in the octagon, the Elmira native looks to continue his success in the same building in which he won his last fight.
In his first fight, Phillips debuted in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene in the first round, at the Seneca Allegheny Casino Resort. Phillips’ win earned knockout of the night and amassed over 150,000 views on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Instagram page.
In addition to the fight coverage, the Overtime crew recap the Section IV, District IV and State playoffs as well as give an update in on local college sports.
Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports.