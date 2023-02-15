ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special edition of Twin Tiers Overtime, this time back in the ring.

On this special episode, Twin Tiers Overtime’s Nick Ketter sits down with Elmira native and professional fighter Matt “Baby Face” Phillips to discuss the next move in his fighting career. Phillips announced last week that he has signed a multi-fight deal with the BYB Extreme Fighting Series.

Phillips has a 2-0 record in bare knuckle boxing with wins over Derek Greene and Manuel Moreira under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner. The Elmira native held the number 5 rank in the BKFC lightweight division, but had not stepped in the ring for the promotion since March of 2022.

The unbeaten bare knuckle fighter tells Twin Tiers Overtime that he has been notified by BYB Extreme Fights, that he is expected to fight again in the coming months. The BYB debut fight for Phillips could take place in a potential overseas location or in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but is still not official at this time.

Phillips has also had success in the kickboxing circuit, where he maintains an perfect record. The Elmira native featured and won the main event bout of Gladius Fights 41 at The L in Horseheads, New York. Phillips earned a knockout win over Issac Poteat by leg kicks.

