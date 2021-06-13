Twin Tiers Sports Awards – College Athlete of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The vote is now open for the 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

Each night, we will reveal a special category that you can vote on for the best in Twin Tiers sports for the year that was. The power is in your hands, vote now at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards

This year’s event will again be exclusively online at mytwintiers.com/sports on Monday, June 28th at 7:30 pm. Let your voices be heard as we continue to reveal the top athletes, moments, and times from 2021.

Now, we reveal the College Athlete of The Year nominees.

Elmira’s Abbey Wheeler wins Big East title at Providence in track

Horseheads’ Garrette Briggs All-American at Alfred Lacrosse

Corning’s Aidan Olmstead 1st Team Patriot League for Loyola Lacrosse

Athens’ Brian Courtney earns All-ACC Academic Team for Virginia Wrestling