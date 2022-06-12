ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our nominees for College Athlete of The Year.

The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards are set for Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com. That night, all you have to do is click on sports and watch our exclusive show dedicated to honoring and celebrating the best in local sports.

It’s time to reveal the nominees for College Athlete of The Year sponsored by Finger Lakes Credit Union. You can vote thru June 27th on mytwintiers.com.

College Athlete of the Year

Logan McNaney – Maryland Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament MVP in national title win

Aidan Olmstead – Loyola Lacrosse, finished third in school history in points, All-Patriot League pick

Lindsey Butler – Virginia Tech Track & Field, won national title in 800m

Alli Richmond – Binghamton Softball, first-team America East pick, lead team in RBI (27)