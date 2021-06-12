Twin Tiers Sports Awards – College Team of The Year nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The vote is now open for the 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

Each night, we will reveal a special category that you can vote on for the best in Twin Tiers sports for the year that was. The power is in your hands, vote now at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards

This year’s event will again be exclusively online at mytwintiers.com/sports on Monday, June 28th at 7:30 pm. Let your voices be heard as we continue to reveal the top athletes, moments, and times from 2021.

Now, we reveal the College Team of The Year nominees.

Corning Community College Softball – Region III Champions, National Runner-Up

Elmira College Men’s Ice Hockey – UCHC Champions

Elmira College Women’s Ice Hockey – UCHC Champions

Alfred University Softball – Empire 8 Champions