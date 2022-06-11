ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our nominees for College Team of The Year.

The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards are set for Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com. That night, all you have to do is click on sports and watch our exclusive show dedicated to honoring and celebrating the best in local sports.

It’s time to reveal the nominees for College Team of The Year sponsored by ServU Credit Union. You can vote thru June 27th on mytwintiers.com.

College Team of The Year

Corning Community College Softball – Region III champs, NJCAA runner-up for second-straight year

Elmira College Cheerleading – Won national championship in Florida

Cornell Men’s Lacrosse – NCAA runner-up

Alfred University Softball – Won second consecutive Empire 8 Championship