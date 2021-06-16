Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers Sports Awards marches on with our next set of nominations.

The 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards will take place on Monday, June 28 at 7:30 pm exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports. Now, we reveal the 18 Sports Female MVP nominees for the year that was. Vote as many times as you need here at https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/

Check out the nominees for the award, sponsored by Williams Auto Group.

Female MVP Nominees
Porschia Bennett – Towanda track, state champion in high-jump
Kerrah Clymer – Wellsboro soccer, 50 career soccer goals, school’s all-time HR leader in softball
Atalyia Rijo – Corning softball, 1st team all-state, University of Virginia bound
Taylor Malone – Horseheads volleyball, all-state, STAC West kills leader

