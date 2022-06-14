ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our nominees for Female MVP.

The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards are set for Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com. That night, all you have to do is click on sports and watch our exclusive show dedicated to honoring and celebrating the best in local sports.

It’s time to reveal the nominees for Female MVP sponsored by Williams Auto Group. You can vote thru June 27th on mytwintiers.com.

Female MVP

Ellie Derosa, Corning Track & Field – won NYS title in weight throw

Porschia Bennett, Towanda Track & Field – won second state title in high jump

Tioga’s Emily Sindoni wins national wrestling championship

Taylor Malone, Horseheads volleyball – defending MVP, 2nd team All-State, region-leading 262 kills