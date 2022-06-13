ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our nominees for Outstanding Performance.

The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards are set for Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com. That night, all you have to do is click on sports and watch our exclusive show dedicated to honoring and celebrating the best in local sports.

It’s time to reveal the nominees for Outstanding Performance sponsored by Chemung Soft Water. You can vote thru June 27th on mytwintiers.com.

Outstanding Performance

Justice Smith, Mansfield University Basketball – scores school-record 56 points against Bloomsburg

Owen Stewart, Elmira Notre Dame Baseball – threw four no-hitters in one season

Logan McNaney, Maryland Lacrosse – 17 saves in national title win

McGuire Painter, Cowanesque Valley Basketball – scored school -record 59 points in win over O-M