Two Canton football players receive big honors

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two members of the Canton football team received big honors on Monday.

Canton senior tight end Ben Knapp and sophomore linebacker Riley Parker have been named to the All-EasternPAFootball.com Team. Both members of the Warriors were named to the second team in Class A.

Knapp has committed to Penn State and had 107 yards receiving and three touchdowns last season for the Warriors. Parker had 16 tackles and also played running back for Canton and ran for 447 yards and five touchdowns.

Canton went 4-1 last season and made it to the District IV Class A finals.