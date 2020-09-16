Two hat tricks leads Sayre boys soccer past Towanda

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Two members of the Sayre boys soccer team scored hat tricks in a win against Towanda at the Lockhart Street Bowl on Tuesday.

Mason Hughey and Cody VanBenthuysen each scored a hat trick as the Redskins defeated the Black Knights 8-3 in their season opener. Sayre jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half. Joey Donovan put the Black Knights on the scoreboard with a goal on a penalty kick to cut the lead to 3-1 in the first half. The Redskins led 5-2 at halftime.

Sayre is on the road against Athens on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

Towanda hosts Wellsboro on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.