Two hat tricks leads Sayre boys soccer past Towanda

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Two members of the Sayre boys soccer team scored hat tricks in a win against Towanda at the Lockhart Street Bowl on Tuesday.

Mason Hughey and Cody VanBenthuysen each scored a hat trick as the Redskins defeated the Black Knights 8-3 in their season opener. Sayre jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half. Joey Donovan put the Black Knights on the scoreboard with a goal on a penalty kick to cut the lead to 3-1 in the first half. The Redskins led 5-2 at halftime.

Sayre is on the road against Athens on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

Towanda hosts Wellsboro on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now