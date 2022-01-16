Two local wrestlers take 2nd place for SUNY Brockport at ECWC Championships

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local wrestlers had big weekends on the college wrestling mat for SUNY Brockport.

Horseheads grad and Brockport senior Chris Eames finished in second place for the Golden Eagles at 184 pounds at the 2022 Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference Championships at Ithaca College. Eames was a three-time sectional champion at Horseheads.

Corning grad Matt Kline also had a strong showing for the Golden Eagles. The senior also finished in second place for Brockport at 165 pounds. Kline was a two-time Section IV Champion for the Hawks.

No fans could attend the event due to COVID-19 protocols.

