Tyler Moffe commits to The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Tyler Moffe will once again play college basketball at the Division I level.

Moffe has committed to play basketball for The Citadel next season. Moffe will use his one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer to play for the Bulldogs in Charleston, South Carolina. Tyler spent the past three seasons playing for Mansfield University. Moffe started seven games at point guard this past season for the Mountaineers before suffering a season-ending injury. Tyler averaged 16.8 points per game and led Mansfield in scoring a year ago.

Prior to Mansfield, Moffe walked on to D-I Buffalo for the Bulls.