Tyler Moffe off to good start at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WETM) – Elmira grad Tyler Moffe is off to a good start this season playing college basketball at the Division I level for The Citadel.

Moffe is a graduate student at The Citadel and has helped the Bulldogs jump out to a 2-0 start this season. The guard is averaging 13 points a game and leads the team in assists with 10. The graduate transfer from Mansfield University is also tied for a team-high four steals and is second on the team in rebounds with 10 through two games.

Moffe started 60 of the 61 games he appeared in for the Mountaineers, averaging 33.3 minutes, 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game over three seasons.

The Citadel (2-0) hosts Toccoa Falls on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

(Photo courtesy: citadelsports.com)