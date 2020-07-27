UCHC postpones conference play until 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s and women’s ice hockey teams will not play any conference games until 2021.

The United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) has announced that they have postponed conference play until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The President’s Council voted unanimously to postpone conference competition until January 1, 2021, provided it is safe to resume at that time. Members of the conference may participate in non-conference competition should they deem it safe to do so.

The 2021 season will be the fourth for the United Collegiate Hockey Conference. The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team has won three straight UCHC championships.

Elmira College men’s and women’s ice hockey will join the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) for the 2021-22 season.