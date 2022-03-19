GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Vikings finished their season undefeated by winning a Class D state title on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @PrattsburghCSD)

The top-ranked Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball team took a 37-21 lead into halftime and stayed in front for a 70-58 win against Heuvelton to win a NYSPHSAA Class D state title at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Pacey Hopkins led the Vikings in scoring with 24 points. Haden Abbott added 13 and Macoy Putnam scored 11 points for Avoca/Prattsburgh. Putnam was named the Tournament MVP.

Avoca/Prattsburgh finishes their undefeated state title winning season with a record of 27-0 and have now won 38 straight games.