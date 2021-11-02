Undefeated Waverly football aims for sectional title

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The postseason begins for the undefeated Waverly football team on Friday.

Waverly finished the regular season at 9-0 for their first undefeated regular season since 2012. The Wolverines host Norwich (4-4) in the Section IV Class C semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Waverly is two wins away from a sectional title and will take the postseason one week at a time. ” The regular season is over and we look at it as an entirely new season. We try to go 1-0 and that’s really what we’ve tried to do every week,” said Waverly head coach Jason Miller.

The seventh-ranked Wolverines have had a lot of success this season and look to make a deep run in the postseason beginning on Friday. “We really have just had a lot of fun this season and hopefully we can continue it through the playoffs and hopefully we go deep in the playoffs,” said Waverly sophomore quarterback Joey Tomasso.