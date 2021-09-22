VanAllen scores natural hat trick in Waverly win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls soccer team rolled past Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at home on Wednesday.

The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 8-0. Waverly sophomore Lea VanAllen scored the first three goals of the game for a natural hat trick and gave the Wolverines a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Scores from Wednesday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Elmira Notre Dame 3, Newark Valley 2
Waverly 8, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 0
Athens 1, Wellsboro 0

Boys soccer

Haverling 8, Wayland-Cohocton 0

Volleyball

Thomas A. Edison 3, Odessa-Montour 0

Boys golf

Vestal 219, Horseheads 223

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now