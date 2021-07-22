Verkleeren, Jubilee honored by USA Today

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local standout athletes have been honored by USA Today.

Horseheads senior swimmer Sophia Verkleeren and Corning senior diver Nick Jubilee were named winners for USA Today’s New York high school sports awards program. Verkleeren won four events for the Blue Raiders at sectionals this past season and finished in second place in states in 2019 in the 200-yard individual medley. Jubilee is a two-time Section IV diving champion and will dive for Division I Villanova.

Verkleeren and Jubilee will now compete for top honors against other statewide winners across the country. The USA Today High School Sports Awards show will premiere on Thursday, August 5th.

(Photo courtesy: Star Gazette)