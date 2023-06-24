HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College softball standout Grace Vondracek has made her plans for the next step in her career.

Grace Vondracek signed her letter of intent to play softball at Caldwell University, on Friday. The Odessa native put pen to paper at Nick’s Pub and Grill in Horseheads, surrounded by family and friends. Vondracek will take her talents to the NCAA Division II level, following a stellar career with the Red Barons.

In three seasons at Corning Community College, the utility player was a driving force behind the Red Barons’ consecutive trips to the NJCAA Championship game, as well as three-straight NJCAA Region III titles. Individually, Vondracek is a two-time winner of the NJCAA, NJCAA Region III, and NFCA Player of the Year Awards. The standout player was honored as the 2023 SUNY Student Athlete of the Year in softball and the NFCA Golden Shoe Award winner. On top of all of the recent accolades, Vondracek was named the NJCAA Region III Athlete of the Year in 2022.

On the stat sheet the three-year player was unmatched. Vondracek racked up 192 career hits, 20 home runs, 179 runs, 129 RBIs, 89 stolen bases, and a .617 batting average. Vondracek struck out just 16 times in three seasons. In 2023, Vondracek led the NJCAA in runs scored, hits, and drawn walks, while ranking in the top 6 in stolen bases, batting average, and RBIs.

This year’s NJCAA Tournament was the third for Vondracek and the Red Barons. Corning finished as the runner-up for the third-straight year, but Vondracek led the team’s run with impressive numbers. Vondracek batted an astonishing .866, going 13 for 15 with 3 doubles and 2 triples in the national tournament.

The Odessa native reflected on her Corning career, noting that she never thought she would play for a community college, but it ended up being the best decision. Vondracek emphasized that she believes that the teams she was a part of will never be matched.

“I would have never thought that I would have accomplished what I have in the past three years, said Vondracek. Corning is something I don’t want to let go of. I’ve played travel and three sports in high school and no team has matched up with the teams that I was a part of over the last three years.”

Vondracek said that she will always enjoy the close knit community that the Red Barons program offers and she hopes to find that at Caldwell University. Vondracek told 18 Sports that she became interested in the Caldwell program, thanks to assistant coach Al Falkowski, who’s daughter played in the program.

Once she gets to Caldwell, Vondracek says that she hopes to play up to the level of the Cougars program.

“Hopefully a lot of speed on the bases and in the field, said Vondracek. I hope my defense will come up to par with what they’re used to and my hitting will excel, as well.

As much as the multi-time Player of the Year honoree will miss the Corning CC program, she will be playing alongside a familiar face. Red Barons All-American pitcher Jayden Hill announced her commitment to Caldwell, on Tuesday.

“I have grown really close with Jayden, said Vondracek. It’s nice to have someone that you’re really close with. Especially having spent the past three years with them, going from someone I didn’t know when she came in, to one of my best friends.”

Vondracek added that she is proud of her time helping the Corning Community College program succeed, and is grateful for Head Coach Stacy Johnson and all of her teammates.

The 2023 SUNY Athlete of the Year shared that she and her new coach Dean Johnson are excited to see what she is capable of at the NCAA Division II level.

“Dean was talking to me and said that he is excited to see how I do against girls who pitch 65 (MPH) constantly, and faster catchers, said Vondracek. I just think that I am a stud. A stud from a little town and I hope that I can prove that I am worthy of the Division II level.”