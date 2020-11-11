Warriors advance to state quarterfinals

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Warriors volleyball team is headed to the state quarterfinals.

Canton began play in the PIAA Class A state tournament with a 3-0 win in straight sets at home against Blue Ridge on Tuesday in the first round. The Warriors won (25-16, 25-16, 25-8).

Annie Gaiotti had 11 kills, six points, four digs and an ace for the Warriors. Carmya Martell had 21 assists, 10 points, nine digs, six aces and three kills for Canton. Jillian Shay added 17 points, seven digs, six aces, and two assists for the Warriors.

Canton will be on the road against Marian Catholic in Tamaqua in the Class A state quarterfinals on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.