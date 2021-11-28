Warriors to face Bishop Guilfoyle on the road in state semifinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Warriors are headed to the state semifinals on the gridiron and they will do so on the road.

The District IV Class A champs will face Bishop Guilfoyle on the road at Mansion Park in Altoona. The PIAA Class A state semfinal matchup is set for Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The Marauders advanced to the state semfinals on Friday with a 24-21 win against Juniata Valley.

Canton (13-0) erased a 14-point deficit with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter on their way to a 20-14 overtime win against Old Forge in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now