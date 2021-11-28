Warriors to face Bishop Guilfoyle on the road in state semifinals

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Warriors are headed to the state semifinals on the gridiron and they will do so on the road.

The District IV Class A champs will face Bishop Guilfoyle on the road at Mansion Park in Altoona. The PIAA Class A state semfinal matchup is set for Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The Marauders advanced to the state semfinals on Friday with a 24-21 win against Juniata Valley.

Canton (13-0) erased a 14-point deficit with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter on their way to a 20-14 overtime win against Old Forge in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.