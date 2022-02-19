Watkins Glen boys basketball rallies to win third straight IAC Large School title

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Senecas went on a run in the fourth quarter on their way to a third straight conference title on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @wgcsd)

The 10th-ranked Senecas erased a three-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter and went on an 18-0 run on their way to a 64-50 win against Dryden in the IAC Large School Championship game at TC3. Adam Pastore scored 21 points as Watkins Glen won their third straight IAC title.

The Senecas lost to the Purple Lions in their season opener in their only loss this season. Watkins Glen has now won 18 straight games.

The Senecas (18-1) are the top-seed in the Section IV Class C Tournament and will host a quarterfinal game next Saturday at 6:00 p.m.