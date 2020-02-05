Watkins Glen boys top Waverly on the road

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen boys basketball team earned a big victory on the road on Tuesday.

The Senecas defeated Waverly 48-43 in a matchup of the top two teams in the IAC South Large school standings. Isaac McIlroy made a three-pointer for the Senecas right before the buzzer at the end of the first half to give Watkins Glen a 26-25 lead at halftime. Waverly defeated Watkins Glen on the road earlier this season 53-48.

Watkins Glen moves to 14-2 this season with an 8-2 record in the IAC. The Senecas are on the road against Newark Valley on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Waverly is now 13-3 this season and 9-2 in the IAC. The Wolverines take on Thomas A. Edison on Thursday at First Arena in Elmira at 7:15 p.m.