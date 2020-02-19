Watkins Glen boys win IAC division title

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen boys basketball team won an IAC South Large School title on Tuesday.

The Senecas defeated Waverly on the road 60-50 in an IAC South Large School tiebreaker. Watkins Glen led at halftime 30-22. Isaac McIlroy and Adam Pastore both scored a game-high 18 points for the Senecas. The two teams traded victories in the regular season with the road team winning both games.

Watkins Glen advances to the IAC Large School Championship game to take on Whitney Point on Friday at TC3 at 7:45 p.m.