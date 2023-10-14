DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen girl’s soccer has added another accolade to a banner season.

(Photo Courtesy: @IaCsports on “X” and Watkins Glen Central School District )

Watkins Glen girl’s soccer defeated Marathon for their 2nd consecutive IAC Small School title, on Saturday. The 9th ranked Lake Hawks earned the win with Skye Honrath’s 3rd goal of the game with just over 7 minutes remaining. Watkins Glen moves to 14-1 on the season and will now look to repeat as Section IV Class C champions. Last season’s Section IV title was the first in program history for the Lake Hawks.

On the field at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Marathon and Watkins Glen battled back and forth. Midway through the first half, Marathon’s Addie Oram scored to give the Olympians the early lead. The Lake Hawks responded with just over 7 minutes to go in the half on a Skye Honrath goal. Fresh out of the half, Honrath scored her 2nd of the night to give the Lake Hawks the lead. The Olympians knotted the game up on a late penalty kick from Abby Ensign, making it 2-2. To close out the win, Watkins Glen’s Ava Kelly created some transition offense for the Lake Hawks and connected with Honrath, capping off a hat trick.

The next step for Watkins Glen will be a 2nd round match up with either Groton or Bainbridge Guilford. The playoff game is slated to take place on Saturday, October 21st at 3:30 p.m. on Watkins Glen’s Alumni field.