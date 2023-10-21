ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen girl’s soccer and Hornell boy’s soccer advance in sectionals, while several local teams bow out.

Saturday was a day to celebrate on the soccer field for the Watkins Glen girls, as well as the Hornell and Addison boys. Other than the aforementioned teams, many others saw their seasons come to a close. In Section IV, Horseheads fell to Ithaca in a penalty shootout and Waverly fell on a late Dryden goal. Elmira Notre Dame and Tioga also fell in their matchups. In Section V, Avoca/Prattsburgh saw their season end in a penalty shootout against Marion. On the boy’s side, Hornell toppled Haverling and top ranked Dundee/Bradford saw the end of their historic season, thanks to an upset from Bolivar/Richburg.

A full look at the Saturday slate of high school soccer sectionals, high school football, and college football is listed below:

Section IV Girl’s Soccer Tournament:

Class C:

#2 Watkins Glen 2 – #10 Groton 1

Next up: #2 Watkins Glen will host #3 Southern Cayuga on 10/25 at 3:30 p.m.

#4 Unadilla Valley 4 – #5 Elmira Notre Dame 1

#1 Trumansburg 6 – #8 Tioga 4

Class B:

#5 Dryden 2 – #4 Waverly 1

Class AA:

#3 Ithaca 1 – #2 Horseheads 1 – Ithaca won 3-1 in penalty kicks.

Section V Girl’s Soccer Tournament:

Class D:

#5 Marion 1 – #4 Avoca/Prattsburgh 1 – Marion won 3-2 in penalty kicks.

Section V Boy’s Soccer Tournament:

Class B:

#3 Hornell 4 – #6 Haverling 1

Next up: #3 Hornell will play #2 Livonia on 10/25 at a TBD time and location.

Class C:

#8 Bolivar/Richburg 2 – #1 Dundee/Bradford 0

#3 Addison 3 – #6 Williamson 0

Next up: #3 Addison will play #2 Byron-Bergen/Elba on 10/25 at a TBD time and location.

Section IV 8-Man Football:

Weedsport 36 – Edison 8

Section V Football:

#14 Attica/Alexander 42 – Hornell 0

CSFL Football:

Mansfield University 20 – Cornell 7

NCAA Division I Football:

#3 Ohio State 20 – #7 Penn State 12

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local high school and college sports in the Twin Tiers.