DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — Watkins Glen International (WGI) has announced that Go Bowling at the Glen’s grandstand has sold out for the eighth consecutive year.

The announcement came on race day (Aug. 20). On Aug. 1, WGI announced that infield camping sold out for the third consecutive year as well. This is the earliest that infield camping has ever sold out.

“Watkins Glen International has some of the best fans in NASCAR, who come out to see great competition and spend time with their families and friends at our scenic venue,” said NASCAR Chief Track Properties Officer and WGI Senior Vice President Chip Wile. “The drivers feel their energy as they race around the track seeing at packed house at every turn, making this sold-out facility one of the absolute best to race at for both the industry and our incredible fanbase.”

Today’s race is the second to the last race before the Cup Series starts the playoffs. Only three spots are open for drivers to move on from WGI to Dayton International Speedway.