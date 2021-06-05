Watkins Glen native Olivia Coffey headed to Tokyo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen native Olivia Coffey will compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo for Team USA.

(Photos courtesy: usrowing.org)

It was announced on Friday that Coffey has earned a spot on the U.S. women’s eight rowing team. It will be the first Olympic appearance for the Watkins Glen native. Coffey was an alternate for Team USA in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Coffey won gold in the eight at the 2018 World Rowing Championships. She also won gold in the quadruple sculls at the 2015 World Rowing Championships and in the four at the 2013 World Rowing Championships.

The U.S. Olympic Rowing Team has won three straight Olympic gold medals in the women’s eight. The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be held from July 23rd thru August 8th and can be seen on WETM-TV.